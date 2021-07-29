Top junior action as Galashiels club hosts regional tournament and open contest

Aaron Lawrie, Kyle Anderson, Lyle Gillie, Gregor Brydon and Thomas Chandler

The tournament also doubled as the Torwoodlee Junior Open and the first two competitors to play were Alexander Hart and Logan Kerr, from St Boswells.

Both boys played well, with Alexander posting a 68 nett and Logan a 62 nett. Logan hit some fantastic shots for a 22-handicapper and ran out a deserved winner in the handicap completion, beating his nearest rival by four shots.The favourites for the BGA U18 scratch prize were next out on the course.

The Brydon brothers, Cameron and Gregor, gave it their best shot on their home course, with Gregor returning a 76 scratch and Cameron slightly disappointed with 80.

Aaron Lawrie, left, with Noah Davie

Lyle Gillie and Kyle Anderson were paired to play together next and it proved to be a great link-up.

Lyle Gillie, who has been in fine form, took the lead on the front nine of one under par, with Kyle three over after a solid front nine. Kyle followed up with a three-over back nine to post 76 and a tie for the lead with Gregor Brydon. Lyle managed to hold his nerve and post a four-over score of 73 and lift the U18 BGA Junior championship for the first time.In the younger flag event, Aaron Lawrie edged out Noah Davie by six feet to win the flag event, with Alice Curry just behind to finish in third place.Lyle Gillie said after winning the trophy: “It’s a great feeling to win such a big tournament and thanks to everyone involved in setting up the competition.”Junior convenor Andy Lawrie expressed thanks to the main sponsor on the day, The Trophy Guy, and to all the volunteers involved in coaching the juniors from across the Borders.

"It's great to see the kids out enjoying themselves in a safe and friendly environment,” he added. “Hopefully, Lyle will gain some confidence from his win and continue improving for the rest of the season.” Results:BGA U14s – 1 Kyle Anderson. BGA U16s – 1 Logan Kerr. BGA U18s – 1 Lyle Gillie.Torwoodlee Junior Open:Handicap – 1 Logan Kerr 84-22-62, 2 Kyle Anderson 76-9-67, 3 Alexander Hart 81-13-68.