​Third top-20 finish on bounce for Borders golfer David Drysdale

David Drysdale in action on Barbados in April (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Cockburnspath golfer David Drysdale racked up his third top-20 finish on the bounce at Pilos in Greece at the weekend.

The 50-year-old, attached to Eyemouth Golf Club, tied for 17th place with six other competitors at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy after carding rounds of 67, 72 and 73 for a four-under-par total of 212, with victory going to England’s Peter Baker with a score of 200 on the dot.

That followed a joint-seventh-placed-finish at the OFX Irish Legends competition for Edinburgh-born Drysdale – ranked 1,500th in the world, down from a best of 142nd in 2009 – at Thomastown in Ireland’s County Kilkenny in mid-May after scoring a nine-under-par 207 with rounds of 70, 71 and 66.

The other of his three top-20 placings thus far this year was joint-third with France’s Lionel Alexandre at April’s Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam, earning prize money of £27,125.

His score that time round was an eight-under-par 205, yielded by rounds of 65, 71 and 69, only three past Australian Scott Hend’s winning total of 202.