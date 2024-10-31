Princes Golf Club set to host huge golfing match up for fourth year
The event continues to catch the eye of golf fans across the country, to date, it has been an era of dominance for Team Albatross winning the first three matches. As the showdown enters its fourth year, scheduled to take place this weekend at the historic Princes Golf Club, the Greenside Skullers look to change their fortunes.
Greenside Skuller co-captains, Neil Tandy and Chris Batchelor, have handpicked their squad, with a criteria based on critical skills like ‘are they available’ and ‘can they keep their ball on the right hole’.
The 26 v 26 match will follow classic Ryder Cup formats, four-ball on Saturday and solo matches Sunday.
“We dream of moments like this,” said Neil Tandy, adding that he fully intends to bring home the trophy, “we have never been more prepared, the team are ready for a battle, three years of hurt has just made us stronger, Team Albatross won’t know what hit them.”
Matches to watch include Greenside Skuller co-captains going up against Brad Kiddell and Kevin Bedoford – last year, Kevin Bedford famously walked off after 9 holes after being completely dominated. In match one, Skullers Craig Tandy and Nick Johanson go up against Steve Fullylove and Ben Baptist. In the most controversial match Rick Snell and Levi Lord go up against Luke Blythe and Jack Reid, in what many are calling the one to watch.
