Playing golf: Jason Fox reveals the one secret that makes Brits fierce on the fairway

In his 20-year special forces career Jason Fox operated in some of the world’s most hostile environments - but none compare to his latest challenge - conquering the game of golf.

Teaming up with trailblazing golf brand Stromberg to launch the Autumn/Winter collection - that allows golfers to attack the green whatever the weather may throw at them - Foxy put the collection through its paces in the iconic location of Land’s End - which is renowned for having some of the wildest weather in Britain.

In fact, it’s precisely the infamous British weather that Jason Fox believes is key to Brits’ success on both the fairway, and the armed forces.

He explained: “Britain produces some of the best soldiers in the world - because we train and learn to operate in the worst weather conditions possible. And if you can operate there - then when you’re on a mission everything falls into place.

“The same applies to the golf course. If you can master the game when it’s lashing down - then when it’s blue skies and sun overhead, it’s an absolute breeze. This new Stromberg collection provides the ultimate all-weather protection - so there’s absolutely no excuse not to be out on the fairway.

“Golf is both incredibly challenging but worth putting the effort in for. I’d certainly consider bringing my handicap down as big a challenge as training for the SAS.”

Practising his swing on the rocks and hills that border the famed landmarks at Land’s End, Jason Fox was clad in a range of the latest A/W gear, including the Bandit Waterproof Jacket, composed using Stromberg’s most water-resistant & breathable fabric, and the Tour Classic Waterproof Spiked Golf Shoes, featuring a stylish design with dynamic traction to provide on-course versatility.

The launch follows the news that the average number of rounds played per course dropped by 8% nationally in the 2024 season, due to persistent wet weather*. Overall, the Midlands and North of England suffered the most (-12% less rounds and -13% less rounds respectively).

Golfers can extend the season into the bitter winter months thanks to Stromberg’s innovative autumnal launch, stocked exclusively instore and online at American Golf, the UK’s largest golfing retailer.

Designed for golfers, by golfers, the accessible golf clothing collection is enhanced with unrivalled 'WeatherTech' waterproof technology, championing an uncompromising commitment to producing performance-focused clothing that is accessible to all golfers.

Starting at just £29.99, golfers looking to weather-proof their wardrobe can now shop the collection in-store and online.

Foxy’s Top Tips

Practice

“There’s no substitute for hard graft and putting the hours in - especially when the conditions are against you…”

Relax

“It’s so important to have a laugh and relax on the fairway. Golf is such a great release for me. When you’re having a round it’s important to chat. It definitely helps keep me on the straight and narrow mentally.”

Be brave

“You have to have the courage to put yourself into environments you might be uncomfortable in. It’s all down to the discipline of being able to operate at a very high level under any circumstances.”