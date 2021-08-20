Past Jed club champ wins against defending title holder

With this win, ‘Tud’ collected his fourth championship – 17 years since his last victory.In the ladies’ championship, Pauline Hogg edged past Maria Smail in a closely-contested battle. Pauline had a good lead at the half way mark but a great afternoon round from Maria had the tie in the balance, ultimately coming up just short. A great game all round.In the Kintail, the ever-improving Graeme 'Pip' Renwick impressed throughout and thoroughly deserved his comfortable victory against Gary Munro. ‘Pip’ is unlikely to be able to defend next season if his form continues, as he will almost certainly be up a class this time next year.The Mackie turned out to be the closest match of the day, ending all square at the half way point. There was rarely more than one hole between eventual winner, Lewis Smith ,and Ali McIlroy. Young Lewis has steadily been improving all season and this was a fine reward for his hard work.In the seniors final, there was a great, keenly-contested match between relative youngster Jimmy Nagle and previous winner Steven McLachlan.