Past Jed club champ wins against defending title holder
After battling through some heavy rain – and, in some cases, even having to rearrange ties after flooding to the greens during the quarter andsemi-finals – Jedburgh Golf Club was lucky to have a good, dry day for its championship finals.
In the championship itself, David 'Tud' Whillans rolled back the years to win a high-quality match against last year’s winner, Greg Purdie.
There was a great title defence from Greg but ‘Tud’ hit form just at the right time and was a deserving winner in the end.
With this win, ‘Tud’ collected his fourth championship – 17 years since his last victory.In the ladies’ championship, Pauline Hogg edged past Maria Smail in a closely-contested battle. Pauline had a good lead at the half way mark but a great afternoon round from Maria had the tie in the balance, ultimately coming up just short. A great game all round.In the Kintail, the ever-improving Graeme 'Pip' Renwick impressed throughout and thoroughly deserved his comfortable victory against Gary Munro. ‘Pip’ is unlikely to be able to defend next season if his form continues, as he will almost certainly be up a class this time next year.The Mackie turned out to be the closest match of the day, ending all square at the half way point. There was rarely more than one hole between eventual winner, Lewis Smith ,and Ali McIlroy. Young Lewis has steadily been improving all season and this was a fine reward for his hard work.In the seniors final, there was a great, keenly-contested match between relative youngster Jimmy Nagle and previous winner Steven McLachlan.
Jimmy came out victorious on the day and is now the proud owner of 'The Pictur'.Surprisingly, Jimmy has elected to have The Pictur' kept on display in the clubhouse, instead of pride of place above his fireplace.A club spokesman said: “It was great to see such a great mix of youth and experience of golfer on show on the day. All golfers can be proud of their achievements on reaching the final and putting on a great display of golf.”