Of course there are prize performers at Selkirk
In the Captain's Prizes competition last Saturday, at Selkirk Golf Club, Craig Lowrie confirmed his status as ‘rookie of the year’ as he recorded an excellent net 61 to win the top prize.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 7:47 pm
Results were:
Group A – 1 A. McVie net 63, 2 R. D. Ballantyne 66, 3 B. Bett 66.
Scratch – I. Clark 69.
Group B – 1 C. Lowrie net 61, 2 C. Gass 65, 3 G. McGregor 69.
Scratch – G. Grant 78.
Group C – 1 R. J. Wilson net 65, 2 I. Wilkie 66, 3 A. Raphael 69.
Scratch – I. Potts 86.
Nearest the hole prizes were won by I. Clark, J. Coyle and P. Henderson, while the straightest driver was L. McAllister and the squintest was G. Beggs.