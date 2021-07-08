Latest ratings and rankings for Borders golf clubs and individual players
Who are the Borders golfers of week 2021/26?
Sharon Paterson, of Kelso GC, remains at number one on Borders women MGRanking, while Darren Howie, of Peebles GC, does likewise on the men’s listings.
Borders women – 1 Sharon Paterson (Kelso) 1004 points, 2 Maria Smail (Jedburgh) 1003, 3 Leanne Wilson (Kelso) 978, 4 Mags Morrison (Hawick) 936, 5 Mary Towers (Minto) 925, 6 Avril Ker (Kelso) 902, 7 Fiona Turnbull (Hawick) 888, 8 Nicola Nightingale (Torwoodlee) 873, 9 Sheila Cuthbertson (Peebles) 861, 10 P. Hogg (Jedburgh) 851, T11 Fiona Kerr (Hirsel) and Karen Telfer (Minto) 848, 13 Orla O’Leary (Torwoodlee) 826, 14 Dawn Tomlinson (Hirsel) 821, 15 Caitlin Green (Roxburghe) 817.
BORDERS clubs (women) – 1 Minto 6799 points, 2 Peebles 6626, 3 Kelso 6604, 4 Hirsel 6569, 5 Torwoodlee 6289, 6 Jedburgh 6260, 7 Duns 5522, 8 Roxburghe 5038.
Borders men – 1 Darren Howie (Peebles) 1245 points, 2 Greig Shortreed (Peebles) 1166, 33 Dez Wilson (Roxburghe) 1116, 4 Keith Simpson (Galashiels) 1076, 5 Steven Findlay (Peebles) 1050, 6 Lyle Caine (Innerleithen) 1038, 7 Colin Dunsmuir (Peebles) 1029, 8 Callum Keneally (Duns) 1027, 9 Steven Thackeray (Kelso) 1017, 10 Fearghas Lowther (Peebles) 1012, 11 Grant Robson (Lauder) 1006, 12 Alexander Simpson (Galashiels) 1005, 13 Angus Roberts (Roxburghe) 995, 14 Bruce Currie (Galashiels) 994, 15 Alister Mackenzie (Minto) 991.
Borders clubs (men) – 1 Peebles 8592 points, 2 Kelso 8262, 3 Galashiels 8167, 4 Hawick 8072, 5 Innerleithen 7766, 6 Torwoodlee 7675, 7 Eyemouth 7581, 8 Duns 7570.
