Latest club and individual Borders golf ratings
Borders golfers of week 2021/30 among the MGRankings were Sharon Paterson and Dez Wilson.
Sharon, of Kelso GC, retained the number one slot among the women, while Dez did likewise in the men’s ratings.
Borders women – 1 Sharon Paterson (Kelso) 1021 points, 2 Fiona Turnbull (Hawick) 947, 3 Caitlin Green (Torwoodlee) 944, 4 Leanne Wilson (Kelso) 941, 5 Maria Smail (Jedburgh) 914, 6 Lynn Small (Kelso) 882, 7 Avril Ker (Kelso) 902, 8 Mags Morrison (Hawick) 880, 9 Sheila Cuthbertson (Peebles) 855, 10 Mary Towers (Minto) 853, 11 Nicola Nightingale (Torwoodlee) 852, 12 Pauline Hogg (Jedburgh) 838, 13 Moira Brown (Peebles) 830, 14 Dawn Tomlonson (Hirsel) 818, 15 Fiona Kerr (Hirsel) 815.
Borders clubs (women) – 1 Hirsel 6762 points, 2 Minto 6658, 3 Peebles 6615, 4 Kelso 6540, 5 Torwoodlee 6492, 6 Jedburgh 6047, 7 Duns 5623, 8 Roxburghe 4798.
Borders men – Dez Wilson (Roxburghe) 1079 points, 2 Colin Dunsmuir (Peebles) 1060, 3 Kevin Temple (Torwoodlee) 1046, 4 Alan Strain (Innerleithen) 1035, 5 Steven Findlay (Peebles) 1030, 6 Angus Roberts (Roxburghe) 1018, 7 Derek Page (Roxburghe) 1007, 8 Alexander Simpson (Galashiels) 988, 9 Keith Hedley (Hawick) 986, 10 David Halliday (Peebles) 982, T11 Stewart Clark (Hirsel) and Fearghas Lowther (Peebles) 981, 13 Darren King (Galashiels) 976, 14 Michael Niven (Galashiels) 972, 15 Iain Methven (Eyemouth) 962.
Borders clubs (men) – 1 Kelso 8276 points, 2 Peebles 8267, 3 Hawick 8048, 4 Galashiels 8034, 5 Duns 7859, 6 Torwoodlee 7603, 7 Eyemouth 7478, 8 Roxburghe 7440.
Who’ll win the Borders MGR medals for 2021? Browse mygolfranking.net.