Kelso Golf Club preparing to stage Men's Open event

Kelso Golf Club is spreading the word to promote its Men's Open tournament on July 17

Officials at the parkland course want to open things up to members from other clubs following a regular series of domestic competitions since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions began.

Around 80 players have registered an interest so far, said captain Phil Stewart, and the club hope to get more than 100, with entries open right up to the day itself.

Stewart, in his first year as captain, is keen to promote the competition as widely as possible, adding that excellent prizes had been offered by principal sponsors, Lloyd Land Rover Kelso and MKM Building Supplies in Galashiels.

Other business, club members and friends had been very generous with donations too, he said.

“It’s a really good year for prizes,” said Stewart.

Golfers’ talents will be tested over one 18-hole round on the day, with scratch prizes, nearest the pin at all par-three holes and handicap category prizes.

A club Facebook page notice says: “We are looking to get as many entries as we can, so please can everyone share it to all your friends to get it out to as many golfers as possible? All the best to all who enter.”

Etnries can be made on line or by emailing the club at [email protected]