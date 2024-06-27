Italian job ahead for Borders golfer Jack McDonald at European amateur team championships

Jack McDonald taking part in June's Ballyliffin amateur championship in Donegal (Photo by Patrick Bolger/R&A via Getty Images)

Borders golfer Jack McDonald is hoping to do an Italian job for Scotland after being selected for golf’s European amateur team championships.

The Galashiels 22-year-old, a member and also pro shop worker at Heiton’s Schloss Roxburghe golf club, is part of a six-strong team heading to Royal Park I Roveri, near Turin, for July’s championbships, on from Tuesday the 9th to Saturday the 13th.

His team-mates are Nairn’s Calum Scott and Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham, both automatic selections due to their world amateur golf rankings, plus Edinburgh's Cameron Adam, last year’s Scottish amateur champion; Connor Graham, Gregor’s younger brother; and Suffolk’s Gregor Tait, with US-based Niall Shiels Donegan as a reserve.

They’ll be skippered by South Ayrshire’s John Rushbury and coached by Fife’s Spencer Henderson.

McDonald, top of the Scottish amateur game’s men’s order of merit last year, is looking forward to representing his country, saying: “It’ll be really good.

“I’m delighted to have got picked.”

That’s his third international call-up following last year’s home internationals in Wales and January’s South African amateur championship and he’s hoping to stake a claim in Italy for a place in the nine-strong team for this summer’s home internationals.

He’s also hoping past experience of the course they’ll be playing at will pay off as he took part in April’s Italian international amateur championship there, tying for 32nd place out of a field of 100-plus on three over par.

“We played that course in a tournament a couple of months ago,” he said.

“We saw there was a tournament on there and went over as preparation for the team championships basically.”

Since then, the Borderer’s finished as top Scot at the Scottish men’s open championship at Muirfield Golf Club at Gullane in East Lothian at the end of May and into June, recording a one-under-par total of 283 for eighth place overall, 18 places higher than the same score, three over par that time round at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire, got him in 2023.

That was a performance he was happy with, saying: “It was good to finish as top Scot. It was a good week.

“I think my best finish before this year was 22nd, so eighth was a big improvement.

“It was probably the strongest field we’ll get at a Scottish men’s as well.”

He also contested this year’s St Andrews Links Trophy the following week, placing 22nd with a four-over-par 291, and he was happy with display too, telling us: “Finishing 22nd there was good as that was one of the strongest fields I’ve been up against this year.”

That was followed the week after by Ballyliffin’s amateur championship in Donegal in Ireland but McDonald missed the cut there by a point, tying for 66th place with a four-over-par 147.

Murcar Links, near Aberdeen, is hosting this year’s home internationals in August and McDonald is keeping his fingers crossed for another call-up.

“I’d expect our team to be announced a week or two after the European championships at Turin,” he said.