Hole in one for Jedburgh golfer Pauline

Jedburgh golfer Pauline Hogg had a hole in one on the second hole.

Playing a mixed scramble with her husband Harry and son Connor she struck her tee shot with a nine wood.

It was a sunny day and, although her attempt felt good, Pauline couldn’t see the ball’s progress.

Connor also hit an excellent shot while Harry scooped his ball close to the pin, assuming Pauline’s ball had run through the green.

There was a nearest-the-pin prize and when Connor went to measure his ball to the hole at five feet, he found his mum’s ball in the hole.