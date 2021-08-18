Golfing results round-up from Torwoodlee

*

A senior stableford was held last Wednesday and Thursday, August 11-12, with 32 seniors taking part:

1 Graham Low 40 points, 2 Graham Dickinson 39 points, 3 Stuart Bell 38 points, 4 Brian Lawrie 37 points bih, 5 Rob Semple 37 points bih, 6 William Dixon 37 points. David Allison Sr achieved a hole in one at the 12th on Thursday.

Last Tuesday featured the usual stroke competition:

1 Scott Noble 65 (best last 6 holes), 2 David Marshall 65, 3 David Gillie 66, 4 Iain Ross 67, 5 Sandy Macpherson 68.

Sunday, August 8 saw a Charity Texas Scramble in aid of the British Heart Foundation (44 teams took part):