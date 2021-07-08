Golfers gather at Galashiels to play in memorial event

The winning team of Scott Robertson, Stuart Yeomans, Colin Armstrong and Keith Moffat

The winning team comprised Scott Robertson, Stuart Yeomans, Colin Armstrong and Keith Moffat with a winning net score of 51.1.

In second were Ian Heard, Greg Shillinglaw, Lewis Shillinglaw and Jamie Bell with net 51.6, while Peter Dalgleish, Keith Simpson, Ian Gillie and Alexander Simpson finished third on net 53.2.

In fourth place were Steven Gordon, Bruce Corcoran, Des Turnbull and Owen Montgomery with net 53.9.