Golfers gather at Galashiels to play in memorial event
Galashiels Golf Club hosted a Texas Scramble on Saturday for the Sandy Heard Memorial Trophy.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:23 pm
The winning team comprised Scott Robertson, Stuart Yeomans, Colin Armstrong and Keith Moffat with a winning net score of 51.1.
In second were Ian Heard, Greg Shillinglaw, Lewis Shillinglaw and Jamie Bell with net 51.6, while Peter Dalgleish, Keith Simpson, Ian Gillie and Alexander Simpson finished third on net 53.2.
In fourth place were Steven Gordon, Bruce Corcoran, Des Turnbull and Owen Montgomery with net 53.9.
Thanks were expressed by the club to all who played and made it a successful day.