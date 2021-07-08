Golfer Michael McVie wins men's championship title at Selkirk
Last Saturday, the finals of Selkirk Golf Club’s championships were held – but, unfortunately, it rained almost all day.
The poor weather caused most of the planned events of the day to run late – but the eventual champion was Michael McVie, who defeated Steven Henderson.
The ‘B’ champion was Rob Forest, who got the better of Nod Purves, while the ’C’ champion was Hughie Macdonald, who defeated Ian Stephenson.
The Ladies Championship was won by Diane Cassidy, who overcame her old adversary Alison Rutherford.