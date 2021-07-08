Golfer Michael McVie wins men's championship title at Selkirk

Champion golfer Michael McVie, left, with runner-up Stephen Henderson at Selkirk (picture by Grant Kinghorn)

The poor weather caused most of the planned events of the day to run late – but the eventual champion was Michael McVie, who defeated Steven Henderson.

The ‘B’ champion was Rob Forest, who got the better of Nod Purves, while the ’C’ champion was Hughie Macdonald, who defeated Ian Stephenson.