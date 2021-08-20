Family saga at St Boswells as uncle defeats nephew to win record 27th golf title

He defeated his nephew Michael Ovens 3&2 in the final played last Saturday.The 36-hole final commenced with Colin taking the lead at the first hole, chipping in for birdie from the fringe. After another birdie at the 3rd, he found himself three up early on.Michael came back at the 7th par 5 with an eagle after holing a raker putt from off the green.Colin was three up after the first 18 but Michael got it back to all square after 27.The master of the St Boswells course edged ahead, however, and finished out the match with a 3&2 win.A former scratch golfer, now playing off a three handicap, Colin has seen several changes to the handicap system over the years.This year’s championship has been a real family affair, as Michael beat his seven-handicap father in the semi-finals to progress to the final and Colin’s 10-year-old grandson lost out in the under 14 final, beaten by one hole.