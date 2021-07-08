Championship finals produce close action and fine individual form at Torwoodlee

The Torwoodlee juniors - from left, Lewis Gillie, Olivia O'leary, Greg Anderson, Thomas Chandler, Cameron Brydon, Lyle Gillie and Kyle Anderson.

In the Men’s Championship, number one seed Simon Fairburn was beaten in the first round by Colin Riddle, who was five under par for his round.

Nine-time winner David Gillie also had a great week and looked set to reach the final – until he met Colin Riddle in the semi and was beaten at the 16th.

In the other half of the draw, number two seed James Gill set up a repeat of last year’s final against Andy Lawrie in the quarter-final, only to lose out to at the 16th.

Winner of the junior championship and the men's B final, Thomas Chandler

Ewan Gunter made steady progress through the field, beating Jackson Berry and Richie Rutherford, to play last year’s winner, Andy Lawrie, in the semi. Ewan played some great golf, winning 3 & 2 to reach his first final against two-time winner Colin Riddle.The final was played over 36 holes, with little to pick between the two in the early stages.

Ewan managed to get into a four-hole lead with four to play in the first 18. Colin got a great birdie at 15 to get pull a hole back before Ewan won the last, with a birdie to stretch the lead again to five up with 18 to play.

In a commanding start to the second 18 holes, Ewan started birdie, par, birdie to take a convincing lead and finally ran out the winner by 8 & 7. This was Ewan’s first championship win and the scratch golfer was delighted with his performance, having been very well supported by his family and friends over the week.In the Ladies’ Championship Final, Nicola Nightingale won her fourth title in a row, beating Anne Dods in an entertaining match, while Olivia O’Leary won the ladies’ handicap final against Wilma Craigie.The Junior Championship was split into a scratch and handicap competition and was played in great spirits, with some very close matches.

In the handicap final, Greg Anderson came out on top against Ciaran Corcoran at the first extra hole, with Lewis Gillie winning the third-place play off.

Ewan Gunter, the men's champion

The junior scratch final was played out between Thomas Chandler and Cameron Brydon, last year’s winner. Both played some excellent golf throughout the week and brought their ‘A’ games to the final.

Thomas got off to a great start with a 35-ft putt to win the first, and the game was always very close. Thomas managed to hold his nerve and edged out Cameron 2 & 1 to win the junior championship. Lyle Gillie won the third place play-off against Kyle Anderson at the last hole.