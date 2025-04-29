Former referee Graeme Alison recounts career at Football Memories group as Specsavers tour hits Dumfries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Participants of a Dumfries Football Memories group enjoyed a visit from former referee Graeme Alison as a Specsavers-sponsored whistle-stop tour of Scotland reached Palmerston Park.

For the second season in a row, the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA has facilitated for retired refs to speak to participants of Football Memories, a project which assists people living with memory loss conditions, including dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as those experiencing loneliness and social isolation.

Ex-whistler Bill Machray and former Scotland captain Colin Hendry got proceedings under way in Elgin in December last year, before Douglas Yeats entertained the group at St Johnstone FC’s McDiarmid Park with tales from his career in January.

Last week, Graeme finished the tour for the season as he stopped in at the home of Queen of the South FC to speak to the gathered group about his 25-year career as an official.

Elaine Campbell, Stella Murphy and Graeme Alison.

Established in 2009, Football Memories Scotland is a charitable project run by the Scottish Football Museum in partnership with Alzheimer Scotland.

With nearly 600 groups around the country, often hosted in a football setting, Football Memories uses engaging football-themed resources stored in a memory box, such as reminiscence cards, life-size player cutouts, newspaper clippings and books, to stir memories and discussions led by volunteers.

Specsavers sponsored the boxes for the referee tour and have helped to provide some exciting new memorabilia for them such as old football boots, photographs of former referees and other essential equipment required to help run the groups.

Long-term memories can be triggered for many through the visual cues of images, videos, artefacts and discussions taking place in a small group or even a one-to-one setting, unlocking precious happy moments from the past. The impact can be enormous.

Robert Craig, Chair of the Scottish Football Museum, says: ‘We were delighted to welcome Graeme to the Dumfries group as our new partnership with Specsavers continued to demonstrate its power.

‘Their continued support to the Football Memories project, which benefits the lives of all who touch it, is invaluable and helps us to carry on delivering for those living with memory loss conditions or experiencing isolation.

‘Our Dumfries group is a great example of the benefits Football Memories can bring to its attendees, and I’m sure the participants will have taken a lot from their morning with Graeme.’

Willie Collum, Scottish FA Head of Referee Operations, says: ‘The success of Football Memories is plain to see, and this fantastic initiative – now into its second season – is one that our roster of former referees is proud to support, as an extension to our existing partnership with Specsavers.’

Specsavers’ Jenny Stephenson, Scottish Divisional Chair, says: ‘Specsavers is proud to not only be the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, but to also help raise awareness of the vital work Football Memories does in assisting people living with memory loss conditions within local communities across Scotland.’

Specsavers announced in 2024 that it was renewing its’ sponsorship deal, becoming the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, marking 24 years of support and beyond for the partnership – one of the longest agreements of its kind in sport.

The deal will see the partnership continue for the rest of the season as Specsavers strives to support the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.

