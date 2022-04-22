Young footballers take on uphill struggle to raise funds for new team in Innerleithen

Leithen Vale Sports Club's P7 football squad at the top of Lee Pen

Leithen Vale Sports Club’s P7 squad have come closer to most to having an actual mountain to climb, though, having staged a sponsored walk up a hill.

The hill in question was 500m-tall Lee Pen, north of their home-town of Innerleithen, and once at the top, they even managed to fit in a bit of football practice used a mini-goal carried up by their coaches.

They took on that uphill struggle to help cover the cost of setting up what’s said to be the Victoria Park club’s first 11-a-side team at under-13 level for a generation, and the crowdfunding appeal they launched has already passed its initial £500 target.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leithen Vale Sports Club's P7 football squad prior to their walk up Lee Pen

They’ll play in a south-east region league against teams from Edinburgh and the Lothians as there isn’t a Borders league for players their age.

Money raised will go towards paying for referees, home and away strips, hiring pitches and travel.