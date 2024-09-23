Wins versus chasing pack for Langlee and Duns create gap at top of Border Amateur Football Association A division table

​Langlee are now three points clear in pole position after seeing off Berwick’s Highfields United by 5-3 at home at Netherdale on Saturday and second-placed Duns have put a four-point gap between them and the three sides beneath them by handing out a 5-0 hiding to Hawick United at home at New Hawthorn Park.

Defending champions Langlee are now on 19 points from seven fixtures, with Duns on 16 from six.

Des Sutherland scored a hat-trick for the former against Highfields, with Lewis Swaney netting two and Lee Dodd doing likewise for their Northumbrian visitors and Niall Jones also on target.

Jonny Simpson scored twice for the Dingers, with Gregor Watson, Luke Strangeways and Kieran Cromarty on target too.

Saturday’s losses against the table’s top two leave fourth-placed Highfields and fifth-placed Hawick United both on 12 points from seven matches, along with third-placed Greenlaw, beaten 4-0 on the road at Langholm Legion at the weekend.

Langholm’s scorers were Greig Cartner at the double, Alistair Little and Daniel Winter.

Two other A division games were played at the weekend, a 3-1 victory for Earlston Rhymers at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 3-0 defeat for Hawick Waverley away to Chirnside United.

Those results see Earlston sitting sixth, on ten points from six fixtures; Chirnside seventh, on nine from six, Waverley tenth, on three from seven; and Tweedmouth bottom, without any points five games into the new campaign.

Calum McGowan and Jack Bell scored for Rhymers and an own goal also went their way.

Chirnside also benefited from an own goal versus Waverley, with Danny Blackie and Robert Reid getting their others.

Goals galore were the order of the day in the association’s B division, with one scoreline hitting double figures and two falling just one short as the seven fixtures played yielded 50 between them.

The highest-scoring game of the day was a 5-5 draw for Leithen Rovers at home to Selkirk Victoria.

Greg Zokas scored twice for Rovers at Victoria Park, with Jonathan Lea, Kobe Stevens and Robert Sterricks finding the back of the net as well.

Scott Learmond and Ryan Spratt both scored at the double for Vics and Ryan Prentice also got in on the act.

The division’s two nine-figure scorelines were a 9-0 win for Stow at home to basement side Coldstream Amateurs and a 7-2 victory for Tweeddale Rovers away to Berwick Town.

Matty Dalgliesh and James Runciman both got two for Stow, with Jordan and Macauley Steele, Andrew and Kieran Crawford and Ben Swan also on the scoresheet.

Connor Thorburn scored a hat-trick for Tweeddale in Northumberland, with Doug Knox at the double, Aidan Clark and Jordan Sykes netting too and Connor Honeyman and Tommy Lyall replying.

The day’s other results were wins by 6-0 for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Ancrum and Kelso Thistle at Jed Legion, 6-1 for Hawick Legion hosting Gala Hotspur and 3-0 for Biggar United at home to St Boswells.

