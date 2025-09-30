Wins for three out of Borders’ four Arnold Clark East Region League rugby clubs in Edinburgh, with only Earlston losing out

Steven Mabon on the ball for Hawick Harlequins during their 35-17 win away to Forrester in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo: Ieuan Elliot)

Three out of the Borders’ four Arnold Clark East Region League rugby clubs came up trumps on the road in Edinburgh on Saturday, with only Earlston losing out there.

The day’s biggest winners were Duns, getting the better of Inverleith by 50-19 to move up one place to third in division three, on ten points from three fixtures.

Their league rivals Hawick Linden ran up the second-biggest winning margin of the day, seeing off Trinity Academicals 38-12 to keep up their 100% start to the season and tighten their grip on pole position, with 15 points from three games played.

A division up, Hawick Harlequins ran out 35-17 winners at Forrester but Earlston were edged out 15-12 at Royal High.

Hawick Harlequins winning 35-17 away to Forrester in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo: Ieuan Elliot)

Those results, three rounds into the new term, leave ’Quins third in division two, on 11 points, and Earlston fourth, on ten.

The Dingers’ try-scorers in the capital were No 8 Liam Logie at the double and outside-centre Jamie Lynn at the double, right-winger Jack Campbell, lock Scott Millar, left-winger Aaron Mitchell and fly-half Andrew Duff, with full-back Diezel Hume kicking two conversions and replacement hooker Callum Angus another two.

Touching down for Linden were loosehead prop and captain Aiden Fairbairn twice, No 8 Matthew Huggan, inside-centre Luke Scott, outside-centre Justin Tait and right-winger Logan Robertson, with fly-half Riley Muir adding four conversions.

No 8 Aaron Redpath, lock Steven Mabon, outside-centre Elliot Stanger and replacements Fraser Casson and Ricki Kiore scored a try each for ’Quins, with full-back Eli Hamilton adding three conversions and substitute Stuart Delaney another two.

Aaron Redpath making a tackle for Hawick Harlequins during their 35-17 win away to Forrester in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo: Ieuan Elliot)

Left-winger Thomas Richardson and replacement Josh Herbert crossed the line for Earlston, with fellow substitute Ollie Smith adding a conversion.

All four sets of Borderers in the east leagues are at home this coming Saturday – Duns to fourth-placed Lismore, Linden to fth-placed Edinburgh University Medics,’Quins to league leaders Livingston and Earlston to fifth-placed Leith, all 3pm kick-offs except Linden’s game and that’s due to start 20 minutes later.

Nearby Langholm are at home too in division one, to Portobello, and that’s a 3pm kick-off as well.

That follows a 66-19 win away to North Berwick at the weekend, leaving the Dumfries and Galloway side third in their table, on 14 points from three fixtures.