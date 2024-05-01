Wins for Peebles Rovers and Coldstream but Vale of Leithen, Linton Hotspur and Hawick Royal Albert lose out

Vale of Leithen losing 5-0 away to Camelon Juniors on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Macgowan)

Rovers won 2-1 away to Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, thanks to goals from Luke MacLean just past the half-hour mark and Grant Wilson on 70 minutes, with Logan Imrie replying for their Midlothian hosts.

Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert both lost out on the road at the weekend, the former by 5-0 at Camelon Juniors and the latter by 1-0 at Pumpherston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Sinclair got a hat-trick for Camelon, with Gregg Wylde adding a double, and Chris Rooney scored for Pumperston.

Vale of Leithen losing 5-0 away to Camelon Juniors on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Macgowan)

Linton Hotspur were away to Stoneyburn Juniors on Monday, losing 1-0, Aidan Gibb being their West Lothian hosts’ scorer.

Vale were back in action at Whitehill Welfare on Tuesday, conceding five goals again but only after going 1-0 up via an eighth-minute James Flynn free-kick. Their Midlothian hosts’ goals were scored by Cammy Dawson at the double, Lewis Walker and Jonny Devers, accompanied by an own goal.

Coldstream were also on the road on Tuesday, edging out Ormiston Primrose 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Graham, Thomas Hume, Jack Storm and Thomas Grey scored for the Streamers in West Lothian, with Pol Adrian netting twice for their hosts and Scott Moffat getting another.

Vale of Leithen losing 5-0 away to Camelon Juniors on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Macgowan)

Those results leave Vale bottom of the EoSFL’s first division with minus-three points from 21 fixtures, Peebles and Coldstream ninth and tenth respectively in the next division down, on 37 from 27 and 34 from 26, and the third division’s Albert and Hotspur fifth and second from bottom respectively, on 35 from 23 and 12 from 26, ahead of a trip to Bathgate Thistle for the Teries tonight, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card sees all but one of the region’s teams at home – Vale to St Andrews United, Coldstream to Dalkeith Thistle, Peebles to Newburgh Juniors and Albert to Harthill Royal.

Hotspur are away to Lochgelly Albert.

All of Saturday’s games kick off at 2.30pm.

Vale of Leithen losing 5-0 away to Camelon Juniors on Saturday (Photo: Stephen Macgowan)

Hawick play Stoneyburn away twice next week, on Monday and Wednesday, both at 7.30pm.