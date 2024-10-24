​Wins for Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur and draws for Peebles Rovers and Coldstream but Vale of Leithen lose out again

None of the region’s three representatives in the EoSFL’s second division were able to notch up wins but Peebles Rovers and Coldstream came away with a point apiece from 2-2 draws, with only Vale of Leithen losing, by 3-1 hosting Dalkeith Thistle.

Peebles’ scorer at home to Oakley United was Scott Inglis at the double, with both his goals against the Fifers coming in injury time at the end of the game after Ryan Cowie had put their visitors 2-0 up at Whitestone Park on 43 minutes and 65.

The Streamers’ goals away to further Fifers in the form of Kennoway Star Hearts at Treaton Park were scored by Thomas Grey on 20 minutes and Jack Cummings on the hour mark, with their hosts, reduced to ten men by a first-half red card for Liam Gartshore, getting the better of visiting goalkeeper Matt Hall via Lewis Black and Dale Prattis.

Kyle Mitchell scored Vale’s sole goal at their Victoria Park home ground in Innerleithen on 43 minutes, with Darren McTernan, Lewis Russell and Jack Clark netting the other way, on 18, 34 and 74.

Those results leave Coldstream sixth, on 15 points from 11 fixtures; Rovers 13th, on eight from ten; and Vale bottom of the table, on three from nine.

Vale host second-placed West Calder United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, but Peebles and Coldstream have got the weekend off.

Boths sets of Borderers in the EoSFL’s third division were winners on Saturday, Hawick Royal Albert by 3-1 away to Edinburgh Community and Linton Hotspur by 6-1 hosting East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose.

Those results see Albert sitting second, with 19 points from 11 fixtures, and Hotspur fourth, on 16 from eight.

The Royalists’ scorers were Harry Fowler on 34 minutes and his brother Tom on 45, with a 66th-minute own goal also going their way and Kyle Mowatt on target for their hosts on 70.

Martin Woods and Josh Philp at the double, plus Josh Davidson and Ross Watson, scored for Hotspur.

The West Linton outfit and Albert are both away this Saturday for 2.30pm kick-offs, the former to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United in the league and the latter to Fife's Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the King Cup’s first round.

