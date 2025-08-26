Wins for Coldstream and Linton Hotspur in East of Scotland Football League’s second division

James Paxton, pictured in prior action last September, scored a hat-trick for Coldstream during a 5-1 win at home to Kinnoull on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Both of the Borders’ East of Scotland Football League second division sides racked up victories on Saturday, Coldstream by 5-1 and Linton Hotspur by 3-2.

The Streamers were at home to Perth’s Kinnoull and Hotspur away to Fife’s Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

James Paxton got a hat-trick for the former, managed by David Brown, at Home Park – on 28 minutes, 63 and 64 – with Craig Bell and Thomas Grey also on target, on 39 and 53, after Shay Brough had put the visitors ahead on 25.

Ty McLean, Ciaran Young and Pol Adrian scored for Hotspur in Dalgety Bay on 52 minutes, 74 and 84 respectively, with Dylan Vannett and a trialist netting the other way, on 43 and 90.

That followed a 4-0 defeat for co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s West Linton side away to Harthill Royal last Wednesday, with Gary Brass at the double, David Taylor and Johnny Harrison scoring for their West Lothian hosts.

Those results leave Coldstream sicth in the table, on eight points from five fixtures, and Hotspur 12th, on five from five.

Hawick Royal Albert were also in action on Saturday a division down, losing 2-0 at home to Livingston United.

Jack McIver and Danny Kleinman got the West Lothian side’s goals against manager Kenny Aitchison’s hosts at Albert Park.

Albert are now one of six teams in division three on nine points but they outrank the rest by virtue of goal difference, sitting second to table-toppers Stoneyburn, and they’ve got games in hand on them, having played four to Cowdenbeath Central’s six and Newburgh, Edinburgh United, Livingston and Tweedmouth Rangers’ five.

Hotspur have got this coming weekend off but the region’s three other EoSFL teams are in action in this season’s Scottish Cup second preliminary round, two of them at home, all kicking off at 3pm.

Albert and their division three rivals Vale of Leithen host West of Scotland Football League division two’s Threave Rovers and the EoSFL premier division’s Musselburgh Athletic respectively.

Coldstream are on the road, though, and they’ll be making a 570-plus-mile round trip to the Highlands to face the North Caledonian Football League’s Golspie Sutherland.

Though the Streamers and Golspie’s paths haven’t crossed until now, the Royalists and Vale have both played their upcoming opponents previously.

Albert’s only game to date against their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway was a 6-0 home loss in August 2019 in the same competition’s first preliminary round.

The Innerleithen outfit’s last match versus Athletic was a 10-2 thumping in East Lothian in the EoSFL’s premier division in February 2023, following on from a 6-0 loss in the reverse fixture at Victoria Park in November 2022.

Vale and Gala Fairydean Rovers were the region’s last survivors in the cup last time round, both making exits in September’s round one.

The former lost 6-1 to Threave in Castle Douglas after knocking out WoSFL division one’s Benburb 3-0 away in last August’s preliminary round two and the latter, at the first time of asking, by 1-0 at home to the Scottish Highland Football League’s Banks o’ Dee.

Albert and Coldstream went out in the second preliminary round, losing 4-0 away in Dundee to the Scottish Junior Football Association East Region Midlands League’s Lochee United and 6-0 at home to the EoSFL premier division’s Camelon respectively.