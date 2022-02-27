Winning streak over for Border Amateur Football Association C league leaders Hawick Colts

Gareth Armstrong playing for Newtown against Langholm Legion on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Not only was that the Borderers’ first defeat of the season but it was also the first time in the 10 games they’ve played so far that they failed to pocket all three points.

Manager Geo Shepherd’s side remain top of the table, with 27 points, following their 5-2 loss in Northumberland but their hosts have now closed the gap between them to six points and they’ve got three games in hand.

Spittal’s 100% record remains intact as they’ve won all seven games they’ve played so far.

Colin Cameron putting in a challenge for Ancrum against Langlee Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Charlie Mitchell scored both goals for Hawick, reduced to 10 men after Colin Turnbull was red-carded.

On target for the hosts at Berwick’s Swan Centre were Thomas Grey twice, Paul Wood, Rhys Bloomfield and Stuart Coyle.

The only other C division game played at the weekend was a 1-0 home win for Lauder against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Saturday’s four B league games included two 4-3 away victories, for second-placed Stow at Biggar United and fourth-placed Gala Hotspur at Kelso Thistle.

Tweedmouth Amateurs' James Turnbull getting ahead of Jed Legion's Jamie Milner (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Stow’s scorers were Jordan Steele twice, James Runciman and Andrew Callow. On target for their South Lanarkshire hosts were Chris Gordon and Darryn and Ross McBratney.

Netting for Hotspur were Fraser Brown, Josh Lamb twice and Callum McNeill, with Ross Mackay scoring two in reply and Liam Hill getting the other.

The other two games played were a 2-1 win for table-topping Tweedmouth Amateurs at basement side Jed Legion, Dodge Milner being the hosts’ scorer, and a 3-2 home victory for Leithen Rovers against Coldstream Amateurs.

Duns tightened their grip on top spot in the A league with a 5-0 thumping of Tweeddale Rovers, putting them 15 points clear of second-placed Langholm Legion, though, being on 37 points from 13 games, they’ve played four matches more.

Langholm Legion's Craig Cuthbert on the ball against Newtown (Photo: Bill McBurnie)