Winless streak in league now up to nine games for Peebles Rovers
A 2-1 home defeat by Fife’s Lochgelly Albert on Saturday stretched a winless run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B going back to October to nine games for Peebles Rovers.
That was their fifth loss on the trot in the league, bookending four defeats out of four in their East of Scotland Cup qualifying pool.
It leaves new manager Dave Kinross’s side 12th in conference B with 19 points from 21 games and six left to play.
Next up for them is a trip to Edinburgh South this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, their hosts being seven points and two league places better off than them, having played two matches more.
Rovers’ scorer on Saturday was Matty Kinross, with Stephen Stark and Calum Dignan netting for the Fifers.