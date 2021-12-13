Winless run for Hawick Royal Albert United now up to 13 games
Hawick Royal Albert United’s current winless run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B is now up to 13 games after a 3-0 defeat away to Edinburgh South at the weekend.
A brace of goals from Stuart Martin for the capital side and another from Davy Stewart at King’s Park in Dalkeith on Saturday consigned United to their third loss in a row after being beaten at home 4-0 by Glenrothes and 6-0 by Oakley United in their two preceding games.
Hawick are now bottom of conference B with five points from 18 games after previous basement side Newburgh Juniors notched up their first win since July, 2-1 at home to Heriot-Watt University, to move up a place.
Manager Jordan Gracie’s side play Heriot-Watt away this coming Saturday at 3pm.