Winless run for Hawick Royal Albert United now up to 13 games

Hawick Royal Albert United’s current winless run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B is now up to 13 games after a 3-0 defeat away to Edinburgh South at the weekend.

By Darin Hutson
Monday, 13th December 2021, 6:37 pm
Hawick Royal Albert United losing 4-0 to Glenrothes earlier this month (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A brace of goals from Stuart Martin for the capital side and another from Davy Stewart at King’s Park in Dalkeith on Saturday consigned United to their third loss in a row after being beaten at home 4-0 by Glenrothes and 6-0 by Oakley United in their two preceding games.

Hawick are now bottom of conference B with five points from 18 games after previous basement side Newburgh Juniors notched up their first win since July, 2-1 at home to Heriot-Watt University, to move up a place.

Manager Jordan Gracie’s side play Heriot-Watt away this coming Saturday at 3pm.

