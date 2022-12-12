'We're punching above our weight' - Gala Fairydean Rovers midfielder Danny Galbraith hails fine job being done by gaffer Martin 'Jimmy' Scott

Danny Galbraith (right) will face Rangers B again this Friday

Ex-Hibs striker, Scott, 36, has Rovers playing an attractive passing style and 10th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table with 30 points from 20 games ahead of visiting Rangers B – who they beat 2-1 at home earlier in the season – in the league this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

“Jimmy’s doing a brilliant job,” Galbraith told The Southern Reporter. “While we have our own expectations inside the club, let’s make no bones about it – in terms of where we are as a club budget wise and who we’re competing against – we’re most definitely punching above our weight.

"That’s the reality when you see what some of the other clubs have at their disposal and we’ll never be able to compete with that.

"It’s about how can we get the right players and the right characters in?

"We can’t afford to perhaps go and take an experienced player from one of the better teams, whether it’s budget, whether it’s location or all the other constraints that the likes of Jimmy has to deal with.

"It makes the job so much more difficult because you maybe have to go and take a younger lad that’s fallen out of favour somewhere or who has had injuries.

"We are probably shopping in a different market if you like. Clearly before Jimmy, Neil Hastings did a brilliant job but it was never going to be easy to keep that going. So Jimmy and his staff deserve huge credit.

"The hours him and the other staff put in are over and above anything anyone would ever expect.

