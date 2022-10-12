'We were really prolific' - Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi praises his troops after comfortable win over Edinburgh United

Rovers celebrate (Library pic courtesy Peebles Rovers)

With Rovers’ job well on the way to being done after such a dominant first-half, the Whitestone Park team played out the second period for a 3-0 success which puts them 12th in the East of Scotland League second division with 12 points from 11 games.

“We were really sharp in the first 35 minutes and played some good football,” Peebles boss Ger Rossi told The Southern Reporter.

"I said to the boys before the game that all that had been missing this season was being clinical in front of goal. If chances arose, we had to put them away.

"And I think that’s what the boys did in the first-half. The score could have been anything really in terms of how well we had dominated and controlled.

"In the second half we kept possession, did really well in stages but didn’t really capitalise on the first 45.

"We managed it well. I think they had one or two shots maximum in the second-half.

"Cammy (Peebles goalkeeper Cammy Hanratty) made a great save on 85 minutes having not really had much to do. It was pleasing to get another clean sheet and another three points .”

Rovers visit Penicuik Athletic this Saturday for a Challenge Cup second round tie which kicks off at 2.30pm.

