We need to start beating those underneath

Selkirk coach Ian Fergus hopes his side can consolidate its still-impressive Lowland League position by stringing together a series of victories against the teams beneath them.

The boss recognised it was tough to defeat the clubs above them but hoped to start picking up points against those underneath the Souters, in the hope of preventing their rivals from catching up any further.

Fergus also reckoned last weekend’s opponents, Spartans, might win the league title, after they edged Selkirk out by 2-1 at a savagely cold Ainslie Park.

All the goals were scored in the last 10 minutes, with George Hunter on target for Selkirk.

The weather could be a big factor again this weekend, although Fergus obviously hoped tomorrow’s (Saturday) encounter at home to Civil Service Strollers will beat the freeze.

“It’s a big three points for both teams,” observed Fergus.

“Strollers have lost a few games lately, but so have we.

“It will be a tough game and I hope it will go ahead – if it does, it’ll be a really big ask for us but we have to try and beat the teams below us now.

“We came really close against BSC and Spartans, but we just can’t seem to get them. The teams below us will catch up if we don’t beat them – but if we play like we did on Saturday, not many teams in that league will beat us and they will find it very difficult. Hopefully, we will get the three points we desperately need.”

Fergus also reckoned Spartans could top the table at the end of the season, after their encounter last Saturday.

However, it was a relieved Edinburgh side who departed the field after that game, having left it very late to grab victory.

Selkirk were aggrieved when a throw-in decision they were certain should have gone their way was given to Colts, and the ensuing move led to a (legitimate) penalty, from which they took the lead.

“I changed the formation, we attacked them and scored a really good goal,” said Fergus, complimenting ex-Spartan George Hunter on a well-taken effort. “We should have scored again but they got a little break right at the end – their guy drifted through a couple of players and managed to put it home.”

Earlier, Craig Stevenson of Spartans had tried his luck with a free-kick from 25 yards.

His dead ball effort cleared the wall, only to find the gloves of Selkirk ‘keeper Gregor Amos.

Near half-time, Selkirk almost snatched the lead. A counter-attack saw the home side on the back foot and when the ball was flashed across the home box, Hunter contrived to shoot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The game finally sparked into life in the 80th minute. After the disputed throw-in, Spartans took the lead from the spot after Ross Allum was brought down and then sent Gregor Amos the wrong way with the penalty kick.

However, within two minutes, Selkirk were level when Hunter popped up at the back post to divert home. Sadly for the Souters, there was a final twist, as Ian McFarland’s strike was saved by Amos but the keeper could only parry into the path of a lurking trialist, who slotted the rebound home. Fergus added: “I thought probably we were marginally the better side but very unlucky at times.

“It was a really good game of football and, again, we had an average age of 21. We were really unfortunate – a point would have been deserved, but we could have had more.”

He went on: “I think Spartans might win the league. They are good and seem to have a little bit of fortune at the right time. But they have good players.”

Selkirk were missing David Banjo, Lewis Turkington and Ricky Miller, but Fergus said there were a few really “plus performances”, with Daryl Healy and Sean McKirdy “outstanding”.