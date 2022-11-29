'We need to get back on the rails' - Berwick Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm hoping his injury-ravaged squad can return to winning ways against Dalbeattie Star this Saturday

Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm

“For the game against East Kilbride we were down to the bare bones,” Malcolm told the Berwickshire News. “We barely had a fit squad to put out on the pitch.

"However the result wasn’t what we were looking for. There wasn’t much in the game, which I know sounds ridicuous after a 5-0.

"We gifted five goals, every goal a mistake from ourselves. It was really frustrating. I’m not one for making excuses, but it didn’t help that players were playing out of position.

"We were 3-0 down at half-time and we could easily have been leading if we had defended slightly better and taken the four clear-cut chances that we created.”

Berwick, 12th with 21 points from 17 games, also play Celtic ‘B’ away in the league at the Excelsior Stadium next Tuesday night with kick-off at 7.45pm.

"Everybody knows that the points we should have and the points that we have don’t quite match up,” Malcolm said. “We need to get back on the rails, put a run of results together and really try and get ourselves pushed up the table.”

