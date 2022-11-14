'We must learn from errors' - Hawick Royal Albert boss Kenny Aitchison assesses 4-4 draw against Lochgelly Albert

Lochgelly Albert's Michael Gibb being tackled at Hawick's Albert Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

"We should have seen the game out,” Hawick manager Kenny Aitchison told The Southern Reporter. "But I think we have to take positives out of it. We played with a bit more balance, we played a lot from the back and to score four goals is a big improvement as we very rarely score more than two so that was particularly pleasing.

"The reason we didn’t win the game was because we made silly decisions and we gave away stupid fouls.

"So we have to learn from that and you tend to learn the most when something bad’s happened.

Hon-To To celebrating scoring for Hawick Royal Albert versus Lochgelly Albert on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

"After the game I criticised some of the older players, saying that they should know better. I was quite harsh on them.

"But you need to do that because if you shout at a younger player they can crumble. If you shout at an older guy, the young guy may think: ‘I’ve got away with that because I’m doing the same thing so I’m going to make sure I don’t do it any more’.

“After the game I was getting floods of texts saying: ‘Well done getting a point’ but I felt it was patronising because we really wanted to win.”

Hawick were 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes on a mudbath pitch thanks to a fine finish from Greg Ford – who was back from injury - after a wonderful through pass by Ryan Shepherd, followed by Daniel Chandler scoring after a drilled cross from Ryan Prentice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Royal Albert's Daniel Chandler and Lochgelly Albert's Gregg Clarke vying for the ball (Pic: Steve Cox)

"We played really well in terms of creativity in the opening part of the game,” Aitchison said. “And defensively from open play we were very comfortable.

"But Lochgelly were very dangerous from set-plays.”

This was proved just before half-time when home keeper Jamie Rae failed to collect the ball from a free-kick and Michael Gibb headed it in for 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was 2-2 just two minutes into the second half when Sean Johnstone netted with a long range shot which went right through Rae.

Greg Ford celebrating scoring for Hawick Royal Albert against Lochgelly Albert on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

But Aitchison’s men went on to re-establish their two-goal cushion within five minutes.

Hong Kong ace HonTo To shot home from the edge of the box after great set-up play by Ford, before it was 4-2 when Ford tapped in at the back post after Prentice’s quick throw-in had been turned across goal by Darren Milne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 20 minutes remaining, the away side pulled it back to 4-3 when Gibb scored a free-kick from the edge of the box.

On 80 minutes it was four goals apiece when the home keeper and defence failed to deal with a corner and – after striking Hawick skipper Andy Common’s back – the ball was fumbled into the net off Rae.

The hosts pushed for a winner and there was late controversy when a last ditch foul on Ford only resulted in a yellow card for the Lochgelly defender rather than the sending off which Hawick appealed for.

Hawick, bottom of the table with three points from 12 games, face a tough league fixture this Saturday as they host leaders Whitburn in a game which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m feeling quite excited for this one,” Aitchison said. “I think the main thing is that no-one is going to expect us to win.

"The reality is if we lost this game 3-0 or 4-0 I would just accept that’s the gulf between the teams.

"We see it as a free hit. What would be a better way to get our first win than when we play the best in the league and do it?

"We know the conditions are going to be tough at Albert Park. The weather hasn’t helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are going to go for it, we’re going to try our best.

"I am confident because we’ve had results against hard opposition in the past, like Carnoustie when I didn’t think the squad was even half as strong as it is now.