'We have to keep the defensive door closed' - Berwick Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm gives verdict as team play three games in six days

Tuesday night’s 2-2 home draw against University of Stirling saw Berwick go two up thanks to Liam Buchanan’s fine first half strike and a second-half Michael Travis header.

But the visitors hit back to level thanks to Cammy McKinley’s 20-yarder and a scrambled goal in the last minute credited to Aslanoglu.

This result followed last Wednesday night’s 1-0 league win at Edinburgh University – which saw the visitors deservedly prevail thanks to Buchanan’s fifth minute penalty – and a truly remarkable 2-2 home draw against Bo’ness United on Saturday.

In that game, Lennon Walker shot United ahead after four minutes, before Berwick wasted a golden chance to equalise when a penalty – awarded for a foul on Sean Stewart – went unconverted as Buchanan saw his spot kick saved by Musa Dibaga.

The visitors went 2-0 up in the second half through Keir MacAuley but Buchanan pulled one back on the hour mark, with BU’s Jamie Todd shown a second yellow card followed by a red for a foul on Lewis Allan in the build-up.

There was then a second Berwick penalty award when Buchanan was dragged back in the area by Dibaga who saw a second yellow card and was dismissed, leaving the visitors with nine men and sub keeper Jorge Torres facing a spot kick which was scored by Lewis Baker.

Berwick then had a ‘goal’ disallowed at the death when Baker tapped in a rebound from Sinclair’s initial shot but the strike was chopped off for offside.

Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm told the Berwickshire News: “We should have been ahead at half-time. We missed a penalty kick and numerous chances.

"We should win the game second-half as well with the chances we create.

"However, we gifted them a goal in the first half and we did the same early in the second half and made it an uphill battle for ourselves.

"We have to be mindful that if we’re trying to play attacking football we still have to close the door at the other end.”

Berwick, 11th with 17 points from 11 games, visit bottom club Dalbeattie Star in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

"I know Eddie Warwick who’s just been named the Dalbeattie manager,” Malcolm said.

"And Bryan Gilfillan who’s gone in there as assistant manager.