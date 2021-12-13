Wait for first win of Border Amateur Football Association A league season goes on for Ancrum

Rob Holland playing for Hawick United against Newtown (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They’re now six points adrift of second-bottom Hawick United, having lost all nine games they’ve played so far this season, conceding 28 goals in the process and scoring nine.

Their visitors’ goals were scored by Robbie McNaughton twice, Ross Meikle, Rhys Evans and Ruaridh McNaughton.

At the other end of the table, Duns remain top with a 100% haul of 27 points from nine games after coming from being 1-0 down at half-time to beat Hawick Waverley 3-2 at home at the weekend.

Stuart Spence playing for Ancrum against Tweeddale Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The hosts’ scorers were Connor Devaney at the double and Dmitrijs Pavlavskis, with Davis Hope and Lewis Robertson netting for Waverley.

Manager Mick Hope’s Waverley side are now in fifth place with 12 points from 10 games.

Hawick United were also in action at the weekend, losing 4-1 at home to seventh-placed Newtown.

Andrew Coyle got United’s consolation effort, and their visitors’ goals were scored by Scott Leitch, Matt Scott twice and Gareth Armstrong.

Dean Jeffrey on the ball for Jed Legion against Hawick Legion (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The only other A league game played on Saturday was a 5-4 victory for Langlee Amateurs at Chirnside United.

Des Sutherland notched up a hat-trick for eighth-placed Langlee, with Danny Simpson and Stuart Noble also getting on the scoresheet.

Tweedmouth Amateurs tightened their grip on pole position in the Borders’ B league with a 1-0 win away to second-placed Stow, putting them 12 points clear with a maximum haul of 30 points from 10 games.

Shane Macgregor scored Tweedmouth’s goal, their 37th of the season.

Jamie Milner on the ball for Jed Legion at Hawick Legion (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Third-placed Earlston Rhymers won 3-1 away to Kelso Thistle.

The three other B league games played on Saturday were a 4-2 away loss for Selkirk Victoria at Biggar United, a 3-2 home win for Gala Hotspur against Leithen Rovers and a 4-1 home victory for Hawick nLegion over Jed Legion.

Three C league games also went ahead – an 8-0 away win for Spittal Rovers at Eyemouth United, a 5-1 home victory for Highfields United over Lauder and a 3-3 draw for Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs at home to St Boswells.