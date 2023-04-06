Visit from relegation rivals Edinburgh United next up for Hawick Royal Albert after derby victory versus Peebles Rovers

Darren Milne, pictured in action previously, got one of Hawick Royal Albert's two goals against Peebles Rovers last night (Pic: Steve Cox)

Second-half goals by Tom Fowler, on 51 minutes, and Darren Milne, on 62, earned manager Kenny Aitchison’s side all three points at home at Albert Park to opponents left a man short by an 18th-minute red card for defender Ben Brown.

That win, only their second of the current league campaign but their fourth in six games in all competitions, lifts Albert off the bottom of the table and, with 11 points from 22 fixtures, they’re now seven points from safety.

Lochgelly Albert, on ten points from 22 matches, replace them as basement side of the 17-strong table following the deletion of the now-defunct Syngenta from the standings.

Defender Robbie McPherson welcomed their midweek win, following on from a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Whitestone Park in September, telling the club’s Facebook page: “We kept a great shape. Everyone worked well as part of a team. Everyone worked for each other. We attacked well.

“Everyone was just doing their jobs the way they should be doing, and I thought the team were brilliant.”

Looking ahead, he added: “We just need to gather as many points as we can.

“That’s us won four games in our last six and it’s just a case of kicking on now.”

Albert’s Wednesday win followed an East of Scotland League Cup exit at Fife’s Newburgh Juniors on Saturday despite scoring twice.

Albert gave themselves a mountain to climb in that second-round tie at East Shore Park by going down 4-0 to their second division rivals just over ten minutes into the second half, with Jamie Gay netting for their hosts on 32 minutes from the penalty spot and again on 54, Kyle Tracey on 39 and Kellar Harris on 56.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s side gave it a go, however, with captain Andy Common starting their fightback 73 minutes in and Tom Fowler reducing the deficit further on 82 minutes following a free-kick awarded after the hosts’ goalkeeper, Mark Robertson, was sent off for abusive language.

Next up for Hawick is a visit from Edinburgh United for a league fixture this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Their visitors from the capital are one of the sides they’ll be looking to overtake if they’re to stay up, being in 13th place, two clear of the relegation zone, with 19 points from 24 games.