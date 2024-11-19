Visit from Gretna 2008 next up for Gala Fairydean Rovers
That 18th league fixture of the current season also offers the Borderers a chance of lifting themselves off the bottom of the table if results elsewhere go their way.
The Galashiels outfit are currently level with second-from-bottom Cumbernauld Colts on 11 points from 17 fixtures and only two behind third-from-bottom Cowdenbeath, though the Fifers have a game in hand on them.
This Saturday’s fixture card sees Cumbernauld away to fifth-placed Linlithgow and Cowdenbeath on the road at 12th-placed Berwick Rangers so manager Martin Scott’s Rovers will be hoping that either their cup opponents of seven days prior or the Northumbrians, or both, do them a favour as they look to plot a course away from the trapdoor leading to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division.
Fairydean’s visitors at Netherdale Stadium this weekend are currently 14th in the table, with 16 points from 17 fixtures, four places and five points better off than their hosts.
Gala won the corresponding game last season by 4-1 last September, going on to draw the reverse fixture in Dumfries and Galloway 0-0 in April.
Che Reilly and Ciaran Greene scored for Rovers away to Rose at the weekend, but a Keaghan Jacobs own goal and 89th-minute Greg Skinner equaliser took the tie to extra time and their hosts ended up winning the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 3pm.