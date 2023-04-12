Visit from bottom-of-table Kennoway Star Hearts next up for Coldstream

Thomas Grey scored one of Coldstream's goals at the weekend versus Whitehill Welfare, with Miguel Freire netting the other

The Streamers go into that game looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at home to Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare at the weekend and also seeking to make amends for their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in November.

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Home Park side are currently 13th in the table, just above the relegation zone, on 21 points from 23 matches, with their visitors bottom of the standings, on seven points from 21 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad