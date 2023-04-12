Visit from bottom-of-table Kennoway Star Hearts next up for Coldstream
Coldstream host Kennoway Star Hearts this coming Saturday for an East of Scotland Football League first division fixture kicking off at 2.30pm.
The Streamers go into that game looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at home to Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare at the weekend and also seeking to make amends for their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in November.
Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Home Park side are currently 13th in the table, just above the relegation zone, on 21 points from 23 matches, with their visitors bottom of the standings, on seven points from 21 fixtures.
Coldsteam’s scorers on Saturday gone were Miguel Freire on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey on 38, with Ryan Weir, Jonny Grotlin and Kyle Mitchell netting for their 12th-placed visitors on three, 18 and 63 respectively.