Visit from bottom-of-table Kennoway Star Hearts next up for Coldstream

Coldstream host Kennoway Star Hearts this coming Saturday for an East of Scotland Football League first division fixture kicking off at 2.30pm.

By Darin Hutson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST
Thomas Grey scored one of Coldstream's goals at the weekend versus Whitehill Welfare, with Miguel Freire netting the other
Thomas Grey scored one of Coldstream's goals at the weekend versus Whitehill Welfare, with Miguel Freire netting the other

The Streamers go into that game looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at home to Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare at the weekend and also seeking to make amends for their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in November.

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Home Park side are currently 13th in the table, just above the relegation zone, on 21 points from 23 matches, with their visitors bottom of the standings, on seven points from 21 fixtures.

Coldsteam’s scorers on Saturday gone were Miguel Freire on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey on 38, with Ryan Weir, Jonny Grotlin and Kyle Mitchell netting for their 12th-placed visitors on three, 18 and 63 respectively.

