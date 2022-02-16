Celtic B 4-0 Vale of Leithen: Defeat keeps Vale six points adrift at bottom of league

Vale of Leithen boss Grant Sandison (Pic Alan Murray)

Joey Dawson put the Hoops second string 1-0 ahead within seven minutes before Vale survived a major scare on 41 minutes when keeper Kyle Wilson saved a penalty from Adam Brooks which was awarded for a foul on Owen Moffat.

It took until the 76th minute for Celtic to add their second goal through Ben Summers.

And the same player then scored two more in the remaining minutes to complete his hat-trick.

The defeat leaves Vale six points adrift of Gretna 2008 at the bottom. The Innnerleithen side have just six league games left to play this season while Gretna have seven remaining.

Vale boss Grant Sandison said: “Obviously Celtic B are a good side so we had to defend well.

"When they got their early goal you’re fearing the worst but the boys did well to stay with them.

"In the last 15 minutes the boy Ben Summers was very good and scored a hat-trick and we tired so their full-time fitness levels told towards the end.”

Vale’s search for points continues at home to in form Caledonian Braves this Saturday.

Sandison said: “Braves seem to be the form team in the league so it will be a tough game.

"The pitch is actually not great at the moment. It took a battering against Berwick so the game is probably going to be in doubt.

"If it is on it will be a difficult game that’s for sure.

"If we can keep putting in the type of performance we did on Sunday over the last six games of the season then we feel we can pick up points.

"Since the beginning of December we’ve had a really difficult run of games where we’ve played the sort of top six teams.