Vale of Leithen's unbeaten pre-season run ended by 4-0 defeat by Cumbernauld United

Vale of Leithen's Michael Robertson vying for the ball against Cumbernauld United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Innerleithen side had been hoping to follow up home friendly victories against Peebles Rovers last Tuesday, June 29, and Hawick Royal Albert United the Saturday before, June 26, following a 2-2 draw away to Midlothian’s Arniston Rangers on Monday, June 21, with more of the same, but their latest visitors at Victoria Park had other ideas.

West of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Cumbernauld United ran out 4-0 winners against their Scottish Lowland Football League hosts on Saturday, extending their own unbeaten run pre-season by ending Vale’s.

David Cameron put manager Tony Fraser’s visitors ahead on six minutes and that was the only goal of the first half.

Vale of Leithen's Matteo Crolla challenging for the ball against Cumbernauld United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A trialist doubled United’s lead on 57 minutes, however, with Jay Blair adding another a minute later and Scott Thomson rounding off proceedings on 85 minutes.

Next up for Vale is a trip to Edinburgh South tomorrow, July 6, at 7.30pm.

The Borderers will open their league season at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday, July 17, followed by a journey to East Stirlingshire on Wednesday, July 21, and a trip to BSC Glasgow on Saturday, July 24.

Their Borders derby matches against Gala Fairydean Rovers will take place on Saturday, September 4, at home and Saturday, January 1, 2022, away.

Matteo Crolla in action for Vale of Leithen versus Cumbernauld United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)