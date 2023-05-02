Vale of Leithen unable to pull off winning double against Fifers

Vale of Leithen losing 4-0 away to Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Saturday (Pic: David Wilson)

The Fifers are the only team they’ve beaten in either the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division or in any cups this season, by 2-0 in the reverse fixture at their Victoria Park home ground in Innerleithen in September, though they later had those three points docked for breaching selection rules by fielding an ineligible trialist, Sunny McGrath, during a 3-1 loss away to another Fife side, Crossgates Primrose, in November.

The Haws were in no mood to allow their visitors to do the double against them on Saturday at Keirs Park, however, and put four unanswered goals past new manager Ian Flynn’s side, leaving them on zero points from 28 fixtures, having conceded 136 goals and scored 19.

On target for their hosts, assisted by a 54th-minute own goal, were Lewis Payne from the penalty spot with two minutes on the clock, Johnny Galloway on 23 minutes and Andy Jones on the hour mark.

Vale now only have two fixtures left to fulfil before back-to-back relegations see them head down to the EoSFL’s first division, currently home to fellow Borderers Coldstream.

They’re versus the two clubs immediately above them in the league standings, West Lothian’s Blackburn United at home this coming Saturday and Fife’s Oakley United away seven days later, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Oakley will be going down with Vale, being second bottom with three points from 28 games, but third-from-bottom Blackburn’s fate is yet to be decided.

