Vale of Leithen return to league action against leaders this Saturday

Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson’s team didn’t have a fixture last weekend but will return to action this Saturday in a home fixture which – on paper at least – looks like a daunting one.

For the Vale will take on league leaders Penicuik Athletic, who have won six and lost only one of their seven Premier Division fixtures this season while scoring 17 goals and conceding just six, at Victoria Park.

Compare this to the record of the Borderers – who have scored seven goals and conceded 29 while accumulating zero points – and you realise the magnitude of the task facing Wilson’s side.

This depressing form in this campaign is a continuation from last term for Vale of Leithen, who in the 2021-22 season were relegated after finishing bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League pile due to winning only one of their 34 league games last term, drawing two and losing 31.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale’s scheduled fixture last Saturday, September 17 was a home league encounter against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

But this game was postponed due to the fact that Hawthorn were playing in the first round of the Scottish Cup. They managed to record a 3-1 home win over Inverurie Locos to book a second round tie at Newtongrange Star.