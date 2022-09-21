Vale of Leithen return to league action against leaders this Saturday
Vale of Leithen’s first season playing at East of Scotland Premier Division level has so far proved to be a very tough assignment, with the Innerleithen men currently sitting bottom of the table having lost all of their first six matches in the 2022-23 league campaign.
Michael Wilson’s team didn’t have a fixture last weekend but will return to action this Saturday in a home fixture which – on paper at least – looks like a daunting one.
For the Vale will take on league leaders Penicuik Athletic, who have won six and lost only one of their seven Premier Division fixtures this season while scoring 17 goals and conceding just six, at Victoria Park.
Compare this to the record of the Borderers – who have scored seven goals and conceded 29 while accumulating zero points – and you realise the magnitude of the task facing Wilson’s side.
This depressing form in this campaign is a continuation from last term for Vale of Leithen, who in the 2021-22 season were relegated after finishing bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League pile due to winning only one of their 34 league games last term, drawing two and losing 31.
Most Popular
Vale’s scheduled fixture last Saturday, September 17 was a home league encounter against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.
But this game was postponed due to the fact that Hawthorn were playing in the first round of the Scottish Cup. They managed to record a 3-1 home win over Inverurie Locos to book a second round tie at Newtongrange Star.
Vale haven’t played a Premier Division game since September 3 when they lost 4-1 at Tynecastle.