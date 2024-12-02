​Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers and Coldstream knocked out of football’s King Cup

​Vale of Leithen and Coldstream both lost 3-1 in round two of the cup, the former at home to EoSFL first division basement side Kinnoull and the latter away to division two rivals Stirling University.

Peebles Rovers were also knocked out at the weekend, losing 3-0 away to the first division’s Blackburn United in round one of the cup.

Saturday’s three exits followed those of the Borders’ two EoSFL third division sides, Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur, in October and November respectively, also in round one.

Albert lost 2-0 away to the first division’s Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts and Hotspur 4-1 at the second division’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare.

Kinnoull’s scorers at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park were Evan Wolecki, Ben Ragan and Scott Chalmers, with Yasser Sambo getting one back for manager Ian Flynn’s hosts.

Thomas Hume scored the Streamers’ sole goal against the Stirling students at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park.

Blackburn’s scorers against gaffer Stuart Smith’s Peebles were Andy Jones, Arran Fowler and Corey Kirk.

Hotspur were the EoSFL’s only Borderers in league action on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at home to East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose.

Ty McLean scored for the West Linton outfit and Pol Adrian for their visitors.

Hotspur are back on third division duty this coming Saturday, away to fifth-placed Stoneyburn and Albert are in action too, at sixth-placed Pumpherston Juniors, both 1.30pm kick-offs.

A division up, Peebles are at home to West Lothian’s second-placed Bathgate Thistle and Vale away to Fife’s ninth-placed Burntisland Shipyard, the former kicking off at 1.30pm and the latter an hour later.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture card, manager David Brown’s Coldstream, not playing this weekend, are sixth in their table, on 21 points from 14 games, with Peebles 13th, on 12 from 12, and Vale 14th, on six from 12.

A division down, Albert are second, on 24 from 14, and Hotspur third, on 23 from 11.

