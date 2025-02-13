​Vale of Leithen on brink of escape from East of Scotland Football League second division’s relegation zone after 2-1 win v Harthill Royal

​Though still second from bottom of the table, that 2-1 victory at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park sees manager Ian Flynn’s Vale go four points clear of Harthill and level with 13th-placed Tweedmouth Rangers on 15 points and they’ve got a game in hand on the Northumbrians, having played 17 to their 18.

A win on Tuesday for Peebles Rovers, also by 2-1, away to Dalkeith Thistle, has boosted their survival hopes too, moving them up one place to 12th, on 18 points from 17 fixtures.

Yasser Sambo and Daniel McKinlay scored for Vale on 39 minutes and 42 respectively and Kyle Kivlichan and Robbie Renwick for mnaager Anthony Ashworth’s visitors in Midlothian on 30 and 62.

A scoreline of 2-1 was also recorded by the Borders’ other team in the division, Coldstream, in their latest game, hosting Bathgate Thistle on Saturday, but theirs went the wrong way, leaving them seventh, on 25 points from 19 games.

Vale and Rovers are both on the road this coming Saturday, the former to Eashouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and the latter to Harthill, with the Streamers at home to Kennoway Star Hearts, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

A division down, Linton Hotspur lost 3-0 hosting Pumpherston and Hawick Royal Albert drew 2-2 at Stoneyburn at the weekend.

Albert are away to Ormiston Primrose this Saturday at 2.30pm but Hotspur have got the weekend off.

