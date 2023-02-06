Vale of Leithen manager Joe Murray quits following 10-2 defeat at Musselburgh Athletic

Vale of Leithen on the defensive during their 10-2 loss at Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday (Photo: David Wilson)

That result at Olivebank was the Innerleithen outfit’s third heaviest defeat of the season, outdone only by their 10-0 thumping at runaway table-toppers Linlithgow Rose in August, also in the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division, and 9-0 home loss in the South Region Challenge Cup’s second round to Tynecastle in mid-October, both under previous manager Michael Wilson.

The club issued a statement after Saturday’s loss in East Lothian saying: “After today’s defeat, Joe has decided to resign, and the club would like to thank him for his contribution over the last few months and wish him the best for the future.”

Murray, sent off on 81 minutes after coming on as a substitute, added: “I’d like to thank the committee and everyone who’s helped me during my time at the Vale.

Vale of Leithen defender Murray Wilson challenging Musselburgh Athletic's Nathan Evans (Pic: David Wilson)

“Apologies for that performance today and I wish you all the best going forward.”

The 39-year-old, previously Wilson’s assistant manager, took charge on an interim basis in October and was appointed permanent manager in December.

Assistant manager Ross McLaren is to take over from Murray for now.

The Borderers’ goals at the weekend were scored by Craig Brand on 65 minutes and Mark Deya on 75, plus a 90th-minute own goal past their goalkeeper Chris Burt.

Jack Wright on the ball for Vale of Leithen against Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday (Pic: David Wilson)

On target for their second-placed hosts, 4-0 up at half-time, were George Hunter with a hat-trick on 35, 59 and 76 minutes, Nathan Evans and Bob Wilson with doubles on 12 and 30 and 58 and 67 respectively, plus Liall Smith on 36 and Liam Reid on 53.

Their 18th defeat in 19 matches so far this league season leaves Vale propping up the table without any points, their only win of the campaign, by 2-0 versus Hill of Beath Hawthorn in September, having been chalked off by a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player in November. That’s 19 points from safety with 11 games left to play.