Vale of Leithen manager Chris Anderson quits

Vale of Leithen player-manager Chris Anderson during a pre-season friendly against Hawick Royal Albert United in June (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Innerleithen side scored their first goal of the 2021-22 season as they took a 14th-minute lead against table-topping Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, but the Edinburgh side then hit back with seven goals.

The Borderers remain bottom of the table with no points from six games, having scored that one goal, via Jack Blaikie, and conceded 24.

West Lothian-born Anderson, 34, had been at the Victoria Park club since 2016 second time round following an original stint of three months in 2014.

A spokesperson for Vale said: “After six years at the club, manager Chris Anderson has stepped down.

“We would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Anderson’s previous clubs include Gala Fairydean Rovers and Berwick Rangers.