Vale of Leithen lining up friendlies against Gala Fairydean Rovers, Coldstream and a Hearts XI

Then Vale of Leithen captain Michael Robertson taking on Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott during a 0-0 Scottish Lowland Football League Cup group-stage draw at home in April 2022 prior to losing a play-off by 3-0 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Vale of Leithen have lined up a sneak preview of one of the Borders derbies coming their way in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division next season.

The Innerleithen outfit will host Coldstream for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 6, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Streamers are one of three sets of Borderers in that division, along with Peebles Rovers, following Vale’s relegation from the EoSFL’s first division this summer after finishing last campaign at the bottom of the table with minus-three points from 28 fixtures.

July’s game will be Vale’s second versus Coldstream in the space of a year as they were drawn against them in the first round of last season’s South Region Challenge Cup, losing 2-0 away at Home Park last August.

Manager Ian Flynn’s team have arranged three friendlies at Victoria Park so far this summer, their other opponents being a Heart of Midlothian XI and former Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers.

They play the Scottish Premiership side’s representatives on Thursday, July 4, and Fairydean on Tuesday, July 9, both those games being 7.30pm kick-offs.

Vale last took on a Hearts XI in September 2023, losing 7-1 in a friendly at home, and their most recent game against Gala was a 3-0 Scottish Lowland Football League Cup play-off defeat, also at home, in April 2022.