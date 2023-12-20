Vale of Leithen left gutted after getting within minutes of first point of this East of Scotland Football League first division season at home to Rosyth

​Vale of Leithen might still be without a point to their name 13 games into the current East of Scotland Football League first division season but they got within six minutes of breaking their duck at home to Rosyth on Saturday.

Vale of Leithen goalkeeper Chris Malcolm saving a first-half penalty during their 2-0 loss at home to Rosyth on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's first division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

The basement side were level with the Fifers, thanks in large part to a 22nd-minute penalty save by home goalkeeper Chris Malcolm, with three minutes to go to the final whistle at Victoria Park but couldn’t hold out.

Lennon Mowatt broke the deadlock for Rosyth, currently sixth in the table, with 22 points from 15 fixtures, on 87 minutes and Darren Ormiston doubled their advantage two minutes later, ahead of three minutes of injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale also had chances to score, their best being an eighth-minute shot from outside the box by Dean Burgess kept out by the visitors’ crossbar.

Daniel McKinlay on the ball for Vale of Leithen during their 2-0 loss at home to Rosyth on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's first division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Getting so close to picking up their first point of the campaign but falling short at the death was frustrating but also offers hope for the future, according to the Innerleithen club’s general manager, Bobby Craigie.

“Saturday was definitely as close as we’ve got to a win this season,” he said.

“We were three minutes away from getting something out of it before they scored their two late goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hanging on a bit, to be honest, but we were still in the game.

Daniel Taylor putting a tackle in for Vale of Leithen during their 2-0 defeat at home to Rosyth on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's first division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

“Their first goal was one of those balls that came in and was bouncing about and landed at the wrong guy’s feet, and the second goal came after our goalkeeper slipped but the damage was done by then. It was the goal on 87 minutes that finished it.”

Craigie also praised the effort being put in by manager Ian Flynn and his team as they try to chart a route off the foot of the table, saying: “The boys are really working very hard the now and you can’t fault their commitment.

“The commitment being shown by the team is really great. It’s just a case of sticking at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Vale is a trip to Midlothian to take on Whitehill Welfare on Saturday, December 30, with kick-off at 1.30pm, with that away-day offering a chance to make amends for the Borderers’ 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in September.