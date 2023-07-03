Vale of Leithen land Borders derby versus Coldstream in South Region Challenge Cup draw

Vale of Leithen losing 9-0 to Tynecastle in last season's South Region Challenge Cup (Pic: David Wilson)

The Innerleithen outfit, now in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division after being relegated at the end of last season, are away to Coldstream on Saturday, August 19.

If they’re able to get the better of their Berwickshire hosts, they’ll go on to play West Lothian’s Stoneyburn Juniors or Edinburgh United at home on Saturday, September 16.

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Coldstream team, now in the EoSFL’s second division after going down earlier this summer too, made it to the third round of the challenge cup last time round, being knocked out 4-1 by Broxburn Athletic at home in November after beating Harthill Royal 2-0 in the second round the month before, also at home.

Vale went out at the first time of asking after being beaten 9-0 at home at Victoria Park by Tynecastle in the second round in October.

Scottish Lowland Football League side Gala Fairydean Rovers are also on the road, at Tynecastle, with the winner travelling to Craigroyston in round two, but EoSFL third division new boys Linton Hotspur are at home, to Livingston United, with a second-round trip to Armadale Thistle at stake.

The Galashiels side were knocked out 5-2 after extra time by Musselburgh Athletic in round two in October last time out.

Hawick Royal Albert and Peebles Rovers enter the cup at its second-round stage, the former at home to Bathgate Thistle and the latter hosting Dunbar United.

Albert and Rovers both went out in round two in October last year, the former at Fauldhouse United after losing 5-1 and the latter by 3-2 away to Penicuik Athletic.

Round three will be contested on Saturday, October 14; round four on Saturday, November 18; round five on Saturday, February 3, next year; the quarter-finals on Saturday, March 2; the semis on Saturday, March 30; and the final on Sunday, May 26.

Draws have also been made for the first two rounds of 2024’s Alex Jack Cup and they see Hotspur hosting Ormiston Primrose and Peebles away to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

If they progress, the West Linton side will be away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in the second round and Peebles will travel to Lochore Welfare or Whitburn Juniors.