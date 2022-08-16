Vale of Leithen hoping for first win of season in Fife at weekend
Vale of Leithen are still without a win in their first East of Scotland Football League premier division campaign since 2013 but manager Michael Wilson is hoping they won’t have to wait too much longer to start picking up points.
The Innerleithen side were beaten 3-2 at home by Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts on Saturday, their third defeat on the trot, and they’re up against another Fife side, Dundonald Bluebell, away this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Wilson is hopeful the Borderers can open their account for the season at Cardenden’s Moorside Park but knows that will be easier said than done, their hosts sitting ten places above them in the 16-team table with six points from three games.
“It’ll be tough,” he said. “They’re a good side, but we go into games wanting to win so I’ll set a team up that’ll try to win and we’ll take it from there.”
Looking back at Saturday’s game, Wilson said: “Again it was mistakes that cost us.
“It’s happening again and again and again. A couple of them were mistakes we’ve seen in games previously and, to me, that’s not acceptable.
“I say to the boys ‘I don’t mind if you make mistakes, but if you continue to make the same mistakes, we’ve got an issue’.
“We’re getting there. We’re a good team. It’s just that were so young and we’ve got a couple of boys inexperienced at this level, but the only way to get experience is to play games, make mistakes and learn from those mistakes.
“However, these mistakes are happening now and they’re costing us goals.”
Swifts’ scorers at Victoria Park were Liam Kelly, Sean Cumming and Greig Spence, with Mark Deya and Craig Brand netting for their hosts.