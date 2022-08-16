Vale of Leithen hoping for first win of season in Fife at weekend

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson is confident his side will come good with a bit more experience under their belts (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Innerleithen side were beaten 3-2 at home by Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts on Saturday, their third defeat on the trot, and they’re up against another Fife side, Dundonald Bluebell, away this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Wilson is hopeful the Borderers can open their account for the season at Cardenden’s Moorside Park but knows that will be easier said than done, their hosts sitting ten places above them in the 16-team table with six points from three games.

“It’ll be tough,” he said. “They’re a good side, but we go into games wanting to win so I’ll set a team up that’ll try to win and we’ll take it from there.”

Looking back at Saturday’s game, Wilson said: “Again it was mistakes that cost us.

“It’s happening again and again and again. A couple of them were mistakes we’ve seen in games previously and, to me, that’s not acceptable.

“I say to the boys ‘I don’t mind if you make mistakes, but if you continue to make the same mistakes, we’ve got an issue’.

“We’re getting there. We’re a good team. It’s just that were so young and we’ve got a couple of boys inexperienced at this level, but the only way to get experience is to play games, make mistakes and learn from those mistakes.

“However, these mistakes are happening now and they’re costing us goals.”