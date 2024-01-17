​Vale of Leithen hit for six by league leaders Newtongrange Star

​Vale of Leithen saw in 2024 by being hit for six at home to Midlothian’s Newtongrange Star.

Newtongrange Star captain Adam Nelson on the ball during their 6-1 win at Vale of Leithen on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

​That 6-1 defeat at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park was their first game for four weeks after having two previous scheduled fixtures, away to Arniston Rangers seven days prior and at Whitehill Welfare just ahead of Hogmanay, postponed.

Dean Burgess scored Vale’s only goal on 63 minutes to peg the scoreline back to 4-1, though an own goal followed on 81 minutes, putting table-topping Star, currently on 30 points from 19 fixtures, 5-1 in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the scoresheet for the visitors, besides that own goal, were Dean Ballantyne on nine minutes, Sean Guiney from the penalty spot on 33, Ciaran Mackenzie on 59, Chris Robertson on 60 and Declan Henry on 86.

That was manager Ian Flynn’s side’s 14th defeat in as many games this season and it leaves them bottom of the East of Scotland Football League’s first division without any points, 17 points adrift of safety as they fight to avoid their third relegation on the bounce.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It was a game we competed in for good spells and we had our chances. However, the visitors showed why they are top of the table with some clinical finishing and we fell to another defeat.”

Next up for Vale is a break from league duty in the form of a King Cup second-round tie away to EoSFL second division basement side Ormiston Primrose this coming Saturday, with kick-off in East Lothian at 1.30pm.