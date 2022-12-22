Vale of Leithen end 2022 with 4-0 loss at Penicuik but Hawick Royal Albert and Peebles Rovers have Hogmanay derby to look forward to

Peebles Rovers and Hawick Royal Albert drawing 2-2 at the former's Whitestone Park home ground in September (Pic: Pete Birrell)

Premier division basement side Vale of Leithen were due to host runaway table-toppers Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, 11th-placed Coldstream to take on Kinnoull at home in the league’s first division, Hawick Royal Albert, the second division’s bottom side, to travel to Edinburgh South and Peebles Rovers to host Thornton Hibs, also in the second division.

Vale – reduced to ten men by Liam Smith’s 51st-minute sending-off for denying home forward Aaron Somerville a goal-scoring opportunity – were beaten 4-0 at Penicuik Athletic last night, December 21, their hosts’ goals being put away by Somerville 24 minutes in, Taylor Hendry in first-half stoppage time, Sean Melvin on 50 minutes and Cammy Fraser on 76.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick and Peebles have a derby lined up for Saturday, December 31, at the former’s Albert Park home ground, with kick-off at 2.30pm. That’s the Borderers’ second meeting of the season, having drawn the reverse fixture at Whitestone Park in September 2-2.

Coldstream, however, are out of action until they host Newtongrange Star on Saturday, January 7, with kick-off at 2.30pm, following their 2-2 draw at Leith Athletic on Tuesday night.

Vale, Albert and Peebles are also playing on January 7 – versus fourth-placed Crossgates Primrose at home at 2.30pm, seventh-placed Stirling University away at the same time and table-topping Syngenta at home at 2pm respectively.

Vale go into 2023 on zero points from 16 games, the Innerleithen outfit having had three deducted for fielding an ineligible player during their 3-1 defeat at Crossgates on Saturday, November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad