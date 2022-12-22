Vale of Leithen end 2022 with 4-0 loss at Penicuik but Hawick Royal Albert and Peebles Rovers have Hogmanay derby to look forward to
All four East of Scotland Football League fixtures at the weekend involving Borders sides were called off because of the wintry weather hitting the country at the time.
Premier division basement side Vale of Leithen were due to host runaway table-toppers Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, 11th-placed Coldstream to take on Kinnoull at home in the league’s first division, Hawick Royal Albert, the second division’s bottom side, to travel to Edinburgh South and Peebles Rovers to host Thornton Hibs, also in the second division.
Vale – reduced to ten men by Liam Smith’s 51st-minute sending-off for denying home forward Aaron Somerville a goal-scoring opportunity – were beaten 4-0 at Penicuik Athletic last night, December 21, their hosts’ goals being put away by Somerville 24 minutes in, Taylor Hendry in first-half stoppage time, Sean Melvin on 50 minutes and Cammy Fraser on 76.
Hawick and Peebles have a derby lined up for Saturday, December 31, at the former’s Albert Park home ground, with kick-off at 2.30pm. That’s the Borderers’ second meeting of the season, having drawn the reverse fixture at Whitestone Park in September 2-2.
Coldstream, however, are out of action until they host Newtongrange Star on Saturday, January 7, with kick-off at 2.30pm, following their 2-2 draw at Leith Athletic on Tuesday night.
Vale, Albert and Peebles are also playing on January 7 – versus fourth-placed Crossgates Primrose at home at 2.30pm, seventh-placed Stirling University away at the same time and table-topping Syngenta at home at 2pm respectively.
Vale go into 2023 on zero points from 16 games, the Innerleithen outfit having had three deducted for fielding an ineligible player during their 3-1 defeat at Crossgates on Saturday, November 12.
Albert and Peebles go into their derby 18th and tenth in their division respectively, on four points from 13 games and 22 from 17.